Podcast Season 6 Episode 1

Title: Piano Panic

In this episode: Linux is invading every part of your home, fridges and routers are sending spam and how your car is going to drive you home from the pub. We look at what's happening with Steam OS, the Red Hat CentOS deal and the end of support for Ubuntu 13.04. Plus we discover accessible Linux distros, the UK Police Crime Map and that hard drives are reliable!

What's in the show:

Presenters: Neil Mohr, Matthew Hanson, Chris Thornett.

Music by Incompetech.com. Titles - Merry Go Round Interlude - Fun in a Bottle

