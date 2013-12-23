Podcast Season 6 Episode 0 - pilot

Title: Winter is Coming

In this pilot episode: Be gentle with us in this least-festive, festive edition. We discover the abandoned Linux Format Towers, half of the new team introduces itself and we attempt to cobble together our first pilot podcast. There's news on an experimental audio-transmitted virus, yet another Canonical controversy this time involving Mint, then finally everyone's favourite gaming platform Steam enters the distro world with its very own Steam OS.

What's in the show:

News: We discover the abandoned Linux Format Towers, half of the new team introduces itself and we attempt to cobble together our first tester podcast with news on an experimental audio-transmitted virus, yet another Canonical controversy this time involving Mint and finally everyone's favourite gaming platform Steam enters the distro world with its Steam OS



Things to come: Podications: Want us to promote and chat about your favourite FOSS project, or do you just want us to just say hi? Write us a letter at lxf.letters@futurenet.com and we'll give you a mention. Discoveries: We all love discovering stuff, we'll probably get around to that over the Christmas period and talk about it. Open Ballot: Will return! We'll have all-new questions just waiting for your answers in the new year. More team members: We'll see if we can drag Effy and Chris kicking and screaming into our podcast booth of solitude.



Presenters: Neil Mohr, Matthew Hanson, Alex Cox.

Theme Music by Brad Sucks.

