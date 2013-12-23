Podcast Season 6 Episode 0 - pilot

- Terms and conditions
Title: Winter is Coming
In this pilot episode: Be gentle with us in this least-festive, festive edition. We discover the abandoned Linux Format Towers, half of the new team introduces itself and we attempt to cobble together our first pilot podcast. There's news on an experimental audio-transmitted virus, yet another Canonical controversy this time involving Mint, then finally everyone's favourite gaming platform Steam enters the distro world with its very own Steam OS.
Special offer: A subscription to Linux Format magazine is the Free Software equivalent of listening to lovely vinyl.
Presenters: Neil Mohr, Matthew Hanson, Alex Cox.Ogg Vorbis and MP3.
USA listeners can subscribe to Linux Format magazine from here, whilst then rest of us can use the following link - http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/linuxformat.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio.Print subscribers get access to our complete collection of DRM-free PDFs and (sometimes if we're doing our jobs correctly) early access to the latest issue.
Theme Music by Brad Sucks.
Your comments
"News" standards
3vi1 - December 30, 2013 @ 1:37pm
I've been listening to this podcast for a couple of years. I have no horse in this race and was willing to give the new guys a chance.
However, as soon as the news started and the totally incorrect "transmission of a virus by sound" story started... I had to turn it off. I read the whitepaper the story was based on several weeks back, and that is absolutely *not* what the whitepaper says was done (the paper is solely about exfiltration of data via sound). I couldn't even bring myself listen to the rest of the story to see if anyone corrected the horrifically incorrect and research-lacking initial statements.
If this is going to turn into the computing equivalent of FOX News (here in the US), I cannot abide. Hopefully the magazine will remain held to a higher standard of fact-checking.
I'll give you guys another chance when you've had time to settle in and set some editorial standards. For now, I'm unsubscribing from the podcast.
BTW: Though it looks like people should be able to respond here without creating an account and logging into the site, it does not work. If you try to post as the default "Anonymous Penguin", it will tell you that you must enter your email... and the form has no email field! If this is due to a recent change, you may want to fix that at it is very confusing for the user.
Unfoxed
TuxRadar - January 7, 2014 @ 10:17am
mmm, you appear to be reacting more like a biased Fox News Bill O'reilly type than anyone else around here. The white paper reported a way to propagate digital data via sound, a potential use is for key loggers and malware to transmit data out of a secure system, which is what was discussed. But good luck wit that attitude.
Willing to give you a go,
Mihaly - January 22, 2014 @ 4:05pm
I'm prepared to give you guys a go and won't complain too loudly about meeting the prior highs set before you.
I knew about a lot of the stuff you seemed to find original
but really? Audio analysis of keyboard strokes to discern the password? Really? Welcome to 1998!
Audio analysis has come far further since those days, and laser guided reflective technology is just about in everyone's home by now - anyone heard of "Kinect"?
Nevertheless, you have taken up the reigns, so I have to give regards and hope that it will improve, after all you had a pretty hard act to follow. I also hope/expect that there won't be any fighting among you and the other guys. That would truly be a waste of energy!
Good luck - I really mean it!
I hope to hear something soon.
There is no such thing as a problem
without a gift for you in its hands