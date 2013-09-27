Podcast Season 5 Episode 17

Title: Like the legend of the phoenix

In this episode: The founder of Puppy Linux retires. SteamOS has been announced by Valve and CyanogenMod gets $7m in funding. Hear our eclectic discoveries, the sound of Tanner's brains and your own opinions in the Internet Famous Open Ballot.

What's in the show:

Presenters: Ben Everard, Efrain Hernandez-Mendoza, Andrew Gregory, Mike Saunders and Graham Morrison.

