Podcast Season 5 Episode 17

- Terms and conditions
- Privacy policy
- Cookie policy
- Advertise with us
© Future Publishing Limited, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.
Title: Like the legend of the phoenix
In this episode: The founder of Puppy Linux retires. SteamOS has been announced by Valve and CyanogenMod gets $7m in funding. Hear our eclectic discoveries, the sound of Tanner's brains and your own opinions in the Internet Famous Open Ballot.
Special offer: A subscription to Linux Format magazine is the Free Software equivalent of listening to lovely vinyl.
Presenters: Ben Everard, Efrain Hernandez-Mendoza, Andrew Gregory, Mike Saunders and Graham Morrison.Ogg Vorbis and MP3.
USA listeners can subscribe to Linux Format magazine from here, http://tinyurl.com/lxfoffer1, whilst then rest of us can use the following link - http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/linuxformat.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the Ubuntu Software Centre.
Only print subscribers get access to our complete collection of DRM-free PDFs and early access to the latest issue.
Theme Music by Brad Sucks.
You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter
Your comments
Gnome did not just *dump*
buzzomatic - September 27, 2013 @ 1:24pm
Gnome did not just *dump* version 3 on the world, it was heavily discussed for well over a year, with many mockups of the interface, and then with functional alphas.
Yes, they've made a few serious mistakes along the way, and it's taken a while to solve them. But their process for design is solid, if a little slow. For example, the new tool/title bar design has been work in progress for ages now.
I just wish for once journalists would remember this, instead of being so fucking negative every time Gnome is being discussed.
Is your job to report bad news only?
Apparently your job isn't to
buzzomatic - September 27, 2013 @ 1:56pm
Apparently your job isn't to report the bad news only :(
Sorry to see you all go, wish you luck. Maybe get in touch with the Linux Outlaws podcast :)
Gnome did not just *dump*
3vi1 (not verified) - September 27, 2013 @ 4:54pm
Gnome 3 reminds me of the KDE4.0 release. Users complained and complained about KDE4, just like they've done about Gnome3.
The difference is, KDE4 was only missing features because they weren't ready yet - not because developers needed to be argued into adding them. That is the reason users are so combative about the Gnome 3 release.
Users shouldn't need to justify their workflow in order to regain functionality that was easily attainable in the previous version. It's true of Windows 8 and it's true of Gnome 3. Gnome 3 could have been seen as a brilliant desktop, if it had been named anything other than Gnome.
Damn... sorry to see the guys go. :(
Challenge challenge
Anonymous Penguin with headphones (not verified) - September 27, 2013 @ 9:07pm
Forget about the challenges and just keep on making a great magazine and podcast. This message made using touch typing which is my challenge to myself. I've spent about 20 minutes typing this.
Theguardian.com/media/2013/sep/03/future-publishing-cut-55-jobs
Jumping the gun as usual my previous comment now makes no sense.
Anonymous Penguin with headphones (not verified) - September 27, 2013 @ 9:46pm
Good luck to all the crew who made Linux Format the great magazine it was. Graham has done a great job since taking over as editor. I really loved the magazine (enough to get a subscription) and now I will be getting a blank sheeted booklet through my door at least till Future go belly up.
I guess people don't want to read things on paper anymore. Bloody kids!
Enjoy your new jobs at GCHQ and the NSA.
A quick update....
graham - September 28, 2013 @ 10:21am
Thanks for all the fantastic messages of support. I just wanted to clarify that we weren't made redundant, we all decided to quit.
I can't say any more for the reasons I mentioned in the podcast.
Graham
The theme song
Ricardo Esdra (not verified) - September 28, 2013 @ 11:59pm
I've been listening you for a few years, and I'd like know who sing the theme song of podcast, Congratulations for great job.
@ Ricardo
Ram - September 29, 2013 @ 12:22am
Brad Sucks - click the link at the bottom of the notes.
Hooray Mikes back...
RMPenguin (not verified) - September 29, 2013 @ 4:02pm
...but this is his last TuxRadar podcast.
This is the last TuxRadar Podcast.
The Win Prizes ad in Linux Format shows a complete lack of class and/or desperation. It is a shame to see the magazines talent leaving but Future can always hire some consultants to sort its problems out.
In search of utopia
Kaori (not verified) - September 30, 2013 @ 9:38am
Yikes! What are we going to do now? Where are you all going?!? Did a phoenix swoop into the LXF office on a magic carpet and grant you three wishes ;)
Thanks for all the hours of enlightening entertainment you've given us over the years. I'll keep an eye on Linux Lifestyle in the hope that new life will arise from the ashes in a blaze of fire!
The theme song
Ricardo Esdra (not verified) - September 30, 2013 @ 10:09pm
Thanks @Ram for your response
I think Ive been there.......
pianojones (not verified) - October 3, 2013 @ 3:39pm
......the bean-counters move in with daft schemes and all of a sudden it's not enjoyable anymore.
Best of luck in the Future-free future, and thanks for everything.
Place names
Hieronymus Penguin (not verified) - October 3, 2013 @ 8:21pm
There is a place called Hell, Michigan. See, wikipedia article Hell,_Michigan.
Steam OS
MadTux (not verified) - October 13, 2013 @ 7:45am
Just found this on the Steam OS website:
`Not running Linux yet?
Ubuntu is our favorite version of Linux. Interested in giving it a whirl? You can install and run Ubuntu from a Live CD or USB stick, or install it to run alongside Windows.
Grab an Ubuntu installer from Canonical and see what it’s all about.
Ubuntu`
I guess they like Ubuntu.
PS: Am I the only person who sometimes has trouble reading CAPTCHA? Makes me feel like a bot!
basic podcast
Pixe linux (not verified) - October 15, 2013 @ 6:01pm
why should a real linux user want to listen to fabs frap gate!. No thank you.