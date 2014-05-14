Podcast Season 06 Episode 2

Title: Here's Jonni

Another in a series of irregular podcasts from the Linux Format team. Apologies for lower than usual sound quality, the air conditioning was making a racket. Hopefully we'll all, mostly, be back soon...

In this episode: A new team member arrives just in time for redundancies, Linux drones will be taking to the skies, the FCC is being a bit useless, LXQt is a lovely new lightweight desktop, XBMC 13 Gotham is finally out and it's well smart, all of Denmark is in Minecraft, GoboLinux is an interesting remix and we discuss the Open Source Novena laptop and the Jurassic Park 3D SGI file manager.

Special offer: A subscription to Linux Format magazine is the Free Software equivalent of listening to lovely vinyl.

Presenters: Neil Mohr, Matthew Hanson, Chris Thornett, Jonni Bidwell.

Music by Incompetech.com.



Intro - Ouroboros



Extro - Aurea Carmina

Subscribe to the TuxRadar Podcast. Choose between Ogg Vorbis and MP3.

USA listeners can subscribe to Linux Format magazine from here, whilst then rest of us can use the following link - http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/linuxformat.

Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio.

Print subscribers get access to our complete collection of DRM-free PDFs and (sometimes if we're doing our jobs correctly) early access to the latest issue.

You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter

You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter



