Linux Format is hiring

Join the Linux Format team and get paid to fiddle with Linux, Open Source software and generally prod zeros and ones all day. Ooh, let's not forget there's coffee, lots and lots of free coffee. We're looking to hire a Technical Expert to help write in-depth features, tutorials, reviews and keep TuxRadar crammed with interesting news, updates and interviews.If you think you're up to the challenge find out more and apply through the Future Publishing YourFutureJob site now!

