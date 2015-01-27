Linux Format - 194 Next-gen Linux

Issue 194, February 2015 - on sale now

Next-gen Linux!

Next-gen GNU/Linux, what does that even mean? The FOSS world is so unlike the proprietary world. In that closed universe, new releases are considered so important that secrecy becomes paramount. So the next-gen release of Windows becomes so crucial. With FOSS and Linux development everything is laid bare. Sensible folk stick with the stable release but the brave-hearted can jump into an unstable, development branch and compile where angels fear to tread. This issue we’re looking at those ‘next-gen’ developments, the key technologies that have been in development for the last few years and will become mainstream through 2015. If you’re even brave enough we’ll show you how you can jump onboard with your own build of Ubuntu or Arch and try them live. Neil “Grey Beard” Bothwick is your guide.



But what about today? There’s more than enough going on in the ‘now-gen’ of Linux to keep most people busy until the end of time. As usual there’s a packed issue of Linux Format awaiting you over the page. I’d recommend you take a long look at our Roundup this month on Linux desktop environments, a new desktop is the simplest way of giving your distro a fresh feel or revitalising your work flow. Besides that we have tutorials looking at creating your own web-based email system, the clever old Dtrace diagnostic system and a tale of intrusion and how you can track down naughty hackers on your system.



There’s a bit of a bumper helping for the programmers out there. We look at how you can take advantage of the Raspberry Pi’s GPU and 3D capabilities; how to run Python on embedded systems; how to use Java to create physics and getting started with the programming language, Erlang. On top of all that we’ve the usual reviews, news analysis, users groups, interviews and so much more!

Fedora 21, Manjaro, 4M Linux, ALT Linux, GIMP ebook.