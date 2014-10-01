Linux Format 190 - Best Distro 2014

- Terms and conditions
We're picking our best Linux distributions for 2014. It's always an odd task and this year we've decided to take the chance to actually delve into the genus behind those best distros. We're exploring why the major families in the GNU/Linux world sprang up and how they've evolved over the years.
We’re also celebrating 10 years of Ubuntu, looking at alternatives to the Raspberry Pi and coding in GIMP. We look at OwnCloud 7, start with Docker v1.0 and continue to advance our Nginx server.
