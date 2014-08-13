Linux Format 188 - Speed up Linux

Issue 188, September 2014 - on sale now

Speed up Linux

Give your distro a speed boost with our ultimate guide to speeding up Linux. We show you how to start smarter with Systemd, optimise your file system, improve app performance and a lot more.



We also investigate the state of 4K support on Linux - is our favourite operating system ready for the hot new technology?



We also look at how open source and open platforms will be shaping the future of education in the UK, and delve deep into Arch Linux.



As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.

CentOS 7 - the enterprise server OS for all, Arch Linux, Rescatux 0.32 plus HotPicks, tutorial code and more.