Linux Format 188 - Speed up Linux

Give your distro a speed boost with our ultimate guide to speeding up Linux. We show you how to start smarter with Systemd, optimise your file system, improve app performance and a lot more.
We also investigate the state of 4K support on Linux - is our favourite operating system ready for the hot new technology?
We also look at how open source and open platforms will be shaping the future of education in the UK, and delve deep into Arch Linux.
As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the My Favourite Magazines.
