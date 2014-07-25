Linux Format 187 - Escape Windows

Issue 187, Summer 2014 - on sale now

Escape Windows

This month we show you how to escape Windows for good with a foolproof guide to installing Linux. Enjoy the power and freedom of the world/'s greatest operating system, with a safe and secure back up guide. We/'ll also show you how to dual-boot to keep all your existing files and programs.



Also this issue we/'ll show you how to master WINE to emulate Windows games and programs in Linux



Discover how to run and install your own virtual private server and use a Raspberry Pi to build and host a wiki server.



As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.

Linux starter kit: all the distros and tools you need to make the switch! Includes Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Mint 17 and SystemRescueCD, plus HotPicks, tutorial code and more.