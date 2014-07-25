Linux Format 187 - Escape Windows

- Terms and conditions
This month we show you how to escape Windows for good with a foolproof guide to installing Linux. Enjoy the power and freedom of the world/'s greatest operating system, with a safe and secure back up guide. We/'ll also show you how to dual-boot to keep all your existing files and programs.
Also this issue we/'ll show you how to master WINE to emulate Windows games and programs in Linux
Discover how to run and install your own virtual private server and use a Raspberry Pi to build and host a wiki server.
As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the My Favourite Magazines.
