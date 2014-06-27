Linux Format 186 - Fix Ubuntu

- Terms and conditions
- Privacy policy
- Cookie policy
- Advertise with us
© Future Publishing Limited, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.
This month we show you how to hack and tweak one of the most popular distros in the world. Make Unity work your way, dump the Amazon lens and much more!
Also this issue we have an in-depth guide to system monitoring, explore the secret world of Linux repositories and how to build a cannon in Minecraft running on a Raspberry Pi!
As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the My Favourite Magazines.
You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter
Your comments