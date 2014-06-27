Linux Format 186 - Fix Ubuntu

Issue 186, August 2014 - on sale now

Fix Ubuntu

This month we show you how to hack and tweak one of the most popular distros in the world. Make Unity work your way, dump the Amazon lens and much more!



Also this issue we have an in-depth guide to system monitoring, explore the secret world of Linux repositories and how to build a cannon in Minecraft running on a Raspberry Pi!



As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.

Low resource distro special! Includes Crunchbang 11, Elive 2.2.2 beta, Manjaro Openbox 0.8.9 and Puppy Slacko 5.7, plus HotPicks, tutorial code and more.