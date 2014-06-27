Linux Format 186 - Fix Ubuntu

Posted at 2:24pm on Friday June 27th 2014
LXF

Issue 186, August 2014 - on sale now

Fix Ubuntu

This month we show you how to hack and tweak one of the most popular distros in the world. Make Unity work your way, dump the Amazon lens and much more!

Also this issue we have an in-depth guide to system monitoring, explore the secret world of Linux repositories and how to build a cannon in Minecraft running on a Raspberry Pi!

As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.


On the DVD: Low resource distro special! Includes Crunchbang 11, Elive 2.2.2 beta, Manjaro Openbox 0.8.9 and Puppy Slacko 5.7, plus HotPicks, tutorial code and more.

 

Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the My Favourite Magazines.

You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter


Your comments

Username:   Password: