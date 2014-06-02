Linux Format 185 - Build a Linux PC

- Terms and conditions
- Privacy policy
- Cookie policy
- Advertise with us
© Future Publishing Limited, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.
Want a brand new desktop, media centre, gaming machine or server? Build it yourself! You'll save money and have complete control over what components go into the PC. We show you what you need to consider, and what software, distros and tools you need to build your very own Linux PC.
We show you how to install Linux on a Chromebook.
We have a complete guide on hacking Minecraft on the Raspberry Pi.
Speaking of the tiny Pi, we also show you how to design and build a Raspberry Pi case using Python, FreeCAD and a 3D printer.
As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the My Favourite Magazines.
You should follow us on Identi.ca or Twitter
Your comments