Linux Format 185 - Build a Linux PC

Issue 185, July 2014 - on sale now

Build a Linux PC

Want a brand new desktop, media centre, gaming machine or server? Build it yourself! You'll save money and have complete control over what components go into the PC. We show you what you need to consider, and what software, distros and tools you need to build your very own Linux PC.



We show you how to install Linux on a Chromebook.



We have a complete guide on hacking Minecraft on the Raspberry Pi.



Speaking of the tiny Pi, we also show you how to design and build a Raspberry Pi case using Python, FreeCAD and a 3D printer.



As usual we also have top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS 64-bit with a choice of four desktops, MX14, HotPicks, tutorial code and more.