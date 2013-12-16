Linux Format 179 is on sale

Issue 179, January - on sale now

The perfect Linux Install

Start the new year with a freshly installed Linux, configured just the way you want it!



We also look to the future of gaming on Linux and round up the best open source video editors around.



We talk to John Graham-Cumming, the open source developer and writer who successfully sent a petition to the UK government to apologise for the conviction against Alan Turing.



We also visit the OggCamp unconference and explain Tor, plus much more!



We've also got top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.

Ubuntu 13.10 - including 14 alternative desktop GUIs, OpenBSD 5.4. Plus hotpicks, code books and more.