Linux Format 178 is on sale

Got a great idea that needs to be turned into reality? You don't need a profit-minded VC to invest in your ideas. We show you how to raise money from people passionate about your project.
We also talk to Robert 'R0ml' Lefkowitz, the fascinating 'old skool' hacker.
Also in this issue we delve inside the Qt graphical toolkit, visit PyCon 2013 and show you how to create your own custom desktop.
We've also got top-notch coding tutorials, the latest reviews and more, only in Linux Format.
On the DVD: Elementary OS Luna, Hotpicks, Pinguy OS 13.04 64-bit plus codebooks and more!
Digital Editions: Linux Format is now available on Android and Chrome with Google Play Magazines, from just £3.99 per issue. It's also available on both Apple's iPhone/iPad/Touch and Android devices through Zinio. You can also purchase individual copies from the Ubuntu Software Centre.
